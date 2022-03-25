John Bell of the Iona Community is coming to Farmington on March 29

FARMINGTON – John Bell of the Iona Community is coming to Old South Church on Tuesday, March 29.

Rev. John Bell, celebrated preacher, hymn writer, song leader and inspiring member of the Iona Community in Scotland, will be visiting Maine from March 25 through March 29.

Rev. Bell will be visiting several church communities, leading a variety of workshops over five days and a Sunday morning worship service on March 27 at the First Congregational Church of Camden. Bell will share his messages through singing and exploring various dimensions of faithful and engaged living.

All events are open to the public (free will offering), and several require pre-registration.

Read individual listings for instructions. For more information on events and local COVID protocols, and Zoom invites to specific events, please contact each host.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Farmington

6:00-8:00 pm, at Old South Church Farmington, UCC – Zoom* and In Person Workshop: Improving Congregational Song – Preregistration required

235 Main Street, Farmington; RevMarraine@farmingtonucc.org, 207-778-0424

Other John Bell Events March 25-28, 2022 in Maine

Friday, March 25, 2022 in Belfast

6:00-8:00 pm, at The First Church in Belfast, UCC – In Person

Workshop: A Celtic Christian View of Creation

104 Church St, Belfast; office@firstchurchinbelfast.org; 207-338-2282

Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Rockland and Camden

10:00 am-12:30 pm, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rockland – Zoom* and In Person Workshop: Ancient Celtic Gifts for Modern Times

11 White St, Rockland; office.stpetersrockland@gmail.com, 207-594-8191

4:00-6:00 pm, at First Congregational Church, Camden, UCC – Zoom* and In Person Big Sing! – A Time of Song and Stories – In-Person Preregistration Required

55 Elm St., Camden; becky@camdenucc.org, 207-236-4821

Sunday, March 27, 2022 in Camden

9:30-10:30 am, at First Congregational Church, Camden, UCC – Zoom* and In Person John Bell Preaching in Sunday Morning Worship

55 Elm St., Camden; becky@camdenucc.org, 207-236-4821

10:45 am-12:30 pm at First Congregational Church, Camden, UCC – Zoom* and In Person Workshop: The Love of God and Global Warming

55 Elm St., Camden; becky@camdenucc.org, 207-236-4821

Monday, March 28, 2022 in Bar Harbor

10:00 am-12:00 noon in Acadia National Park “Sacred Spaces and Thin Places: a conversation on creation care with John Bell” – Recording will be made available later

6:00-7:30 pm Bar Harbor Congregational Church, UCC – Zoom* and In Person Workshop: Missing Women in Scripture

29 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor; office@barharborucc.org, 207-288-3280