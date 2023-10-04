John Bunker to present Apple History of Wilton

WILTON – Mark your calendar for Thursday, October 12th at 6:30 PM for a presentation, “Apple History of Wilton,” by John Bunker, an expert on American apples and their history. Bunker has authored a book called “Apple and the Art of Detection.” Bunker is the founder of the cooperative Fedco Seeds and more recently in 2012, the founder of the Maine Heritage Orchard in Unity, Maine, a ten-acre preservation educational orchard of Maine’s historic apple and pear varieties.

For most of Bunker’s life he has worked to preserve rare old apple varieties from across Maine and New England. Wilton is known for growing some of these unique apples including Sarah and Deane apples. Please join us at Wilton Historical Society, at 10 Canal St., and learn about the history of apples in Wilton.