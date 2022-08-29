Join Cub Scouts in Farmington

FARMINGTON – Cub Scouting is a neighborhood centered, parent volunteer run program for All Youth (boys & girls) in grades k through 5 that combines FUN with educational activities and lifelong values.

An informational meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at WG Mallett School, 116 Middle Street in Farmington.

Cub Scouting is designed to support and encourage family and community involvement.

Youth may join at any level, and parental support is welcomed and needed. If you cannot attend that night, you can still join. You don’t have to live in Farmington to attend this Cub Pack.

For More Information on Cub Scout Pack 585 please contact Meghan Porter, New Member Coordinator at Meghan.Porter@androscoggin.org or (207)-249-8832.

The Cub Scouts is not affiliated with RSU 9.