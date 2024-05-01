STARKS – Join Family Focused Yoga for a Farmtastic Yoga Adventure at Martin Woods Farm in Starks.

Join us on May 4 at 10 a.m. for a truly unique yoga experience. Get ready to stretch, breathe, and connect with nature as you flow through yoga poses surrounded by adorable bunnies, goats, sheep, donkeys, mules, cows, horses, chickens, and kittens!

This family-friendly event kicks off with a meet-and-greet with our furry and feathered friends, followed by a fun-filled family yoga session where we’ll explore farm-themed yoga poses, movements, and music together!

Event Details:

Date: May 4th

Time: 10:00 AM-10:30 AM, meet the animals & 10:30-11:30 farm yoga fun~

Location: Martin Woods Farm, 24 Abijah Hill Rd, Starks, ME 04911

Price: $25 for the whole family (donations towards the farm are welcome!)

Suitable for all ages!

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind yoga experience that combines mindfulness with the beauty of nature!

Register now at www.familyfocusedyoga.com and secure your spot for a Farmtastic Yoga Adventure!

For more information about Martin Woods Farm, visit their website: https://martinwoodsfarmmai.wixsite.com/mysite

See you on the farm!