Join in Mel’s fight against polycystic kidney disease!

FARMINGTON – Help in Mel’s fight against polycystic kidney disease! Come to the fundraiser on Saturday, March 16 at 379 Wilton Rd in Farmington and donate to the cause.

Marella “Mel” Van Gulick has Polycystic Kidney disease which causes clusters of cysts to develop on her kidneys, making her current kidney function 15%. There are 5 stages in this hereditary disease and she is at stage 5.

Mel is scheduled to receive her life-saving surgery this year. After she receives her new kidney she will need to temporarily relocate to Portland to be near the transplant center during recovery, incurring substantial expenses for travel, food, and lodging. There will also be many follow-up appointments driving to Portland. Although insurance covers a portion of her medical expenses there is still a large portion of expenses expected to be uncovered such as part of the anti-rejection medications she will have to take for the rest of her life which are very expensive and are just as necessary to her survival as the transplant itself.

This event will help to offset these expenses. Donate by registering for the corn hole tournament, which will begin at 12 p.m. It will be a six game round robin with double elimination, costing $30 per person.

You can register with the Scoreholio app under “Mel’s Kidney Fundraiser.” There will be trophies to win!

At 4:30 p.m. a spaghetti dinner will be served for $10 per person. There will be a take-out option available.

A silent auction will begin at 4 p.m. You do not need to be present to win an item; someone will contact you. 50/50 tickets will be available throughout the night: $1 for 1 or $10 for 15.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.