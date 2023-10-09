Join Literacy Volunteers to celebrate a year of community engagement

FARMINGTON – Located at The Forum auditorium on the Mt. Blue High School campus at 129 Seamon Road, in Farmington, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) will be hosting their annual meeting. The public is invited to celebrate a year of community engagement with commendations being awarded to community partners. All attendees will get a raffle ticket for the evening’s raffle drawing for a dinner for two at Calzalaio Pasta Company and other prizes. From 7:00 to 7:30 p.m. all guests are invited to stay for a poetry reading. Bring a poem to share.

Established in 1978 as a 501(3c) public nonprofit, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties enjoys partnerships with over 61 collaborators to engage adults with literacy learning goals and to share literacy in the community. For a copy of the annual report, to volunteer, for services, or for more information, contact LVFSC at literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com, call 207-500-3131, or visit their website at westernmaineliteracy.org.