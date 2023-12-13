Kids Vacation Yoga at the West Farmington Grange, Dec. 28

FARMINGTON – As winter break approaches, we’ve got the perfect plan to keep your little ones active, engaged, and centered during the holidays!

Join us at Family Focused Yoga for a Kids Vacation Day Yoga extravaganza on Dec. 28 at the West Farmington Grange Hall! From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., we’ll be treating your kiddos (ages 7-12, with flexibility) to a morning filled with mindfulness, yoga activities, crafts, games, and more. Older siblings are more than welcome to join the fun as well.

Drop your kids off for a morning of joy and relaxation while you take some well-deserved time for yourself during the holidays. It’s the perfect way to blend fun, fitness, and mindfulness into their winter break!

There will be engaging yoga and mindfulness sessions; creative and fun crafts, including making snow globes and New Year’s chains; healthy snacks to keep those energy levels up; and exciting games to keep the laughter flowing.

Space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot by registering online now at www.familyfocusedyoga.com. The cost is $25 per child.

We can’t wait to share this special day with your little yogis. See you there!