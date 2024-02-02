Kingfield Area Seniors to have first aid demonstration during February meeting

NEW PORTLAND – Well, the start of the year has proved to be snowy and cold! The Kingfield Area Seniors Group invites you to join them for some friendship and food. During their last meeting, they had the pleasure of having Jan Royal as the guest speaker. She did a fabulous job of demonstrating the process of making stained glass, and even gave away a door prize.

The next meeting will be 12 p.m. on Monday, February 5, at the Western Mountains Baptist Church. The guest speaker will be Nanci Mahlmann, who will be doing a first aid demonstration and will invite attendees to join in on practicing skills!

This is not a church sponsored event and all seniors are welcome to attend, not only Kingfield residents. Should the weather be uncooperative and the meeting be rescheduled that will be posted in the Bulldog.

For further information or if you have any questions, please contact Jo Bessey-Holmes at 207 779-7200. Looking forward to seeing you there!