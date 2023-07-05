Kingfield Elementary School garden program promotes biodiversity

KINGFIELD – In 2021, Kingfield Elementary School’s 6-year-old garden program expanded to include biodiversity. Further biodiversity came this spring with the addition of native shrubs to the school yard.

When KES was built in 1978, the ground between the school and road became lawn. Betty Ann Listowich of the local Norpine Landscaping company had always had a vision of turning that lawn back to its natural state. She saw an opportunity when she noticed how the garden classroom was developing, and Kindergarten teacher and garden program leader Selina Warren loved the idea.

Folowing up, Norpine used its hydro seeder to plant the lawn center with native species in the spring of 2022.

Species planted:

aster–aromatic

aster–heath

aster–New England

aster–smooth blue

aster–zigzag

beardtongue–hairy

beardtongue–tall white

black-eyed Susan

blue false indigo

common yarrow

goldenrod–early

goldenrod–gray

joe pye weed–purple node

joe pye weed–spotted

lanceleaf coreopsis

marsh blazing star

milkweed–butterfly

milkweed–showy

Narrowleaf mountain mint

narrowleaf sunflower

oxeye daisy

purple cornflower

tall meadow rue

wild bergamot

Last fall, the school mowed a figure-8 path through the native plants. This spring, Kindergarten and second grade students collected data on as many of the plants as they could identify. With a grant of $1,500 from the Maine Environmental Education Association, Warren and Listowich were able to purchase 61 native shrubs in the Spring of 2023. With help from the 4th graders, the students dug the holes and planted 61 plants in one hour.

Common names of the shrubs planted:

arrowwood

black chokeberry

Canadian honeysuckle

elderberry

red twigged dogwood

shadbush

steeplebush

Sugar maple

Warren started the Kingfield garden program, called Growing Gardeners, in 2015. Working with fellow elementary teachers, the garden program advanced in 2019 from an afterschool program to become part of the regular curriculum, allowing all children to participate, especially those with limited transportation options. In the Fall of 2021, Warren and then-principal Johanna Prince brainstormed a pilot program they called PLACE—Personal Learning And Community Engagement.

When started, the PLACE pilot program paired kindergartners with 8th grade students, creating a mentoring partnership between the grades. In the Fall of 2022, School Administrative District #58 turned the District’s Strong school into a Middle School, moving all 5th-to-8th grade students out of Kingfield Elementary School to Strong.

To fill the gap, and to continue the place-based education curriculum that Warren and Prince had started, Warren approached second grade teacher Erica Luce who is also a champion for outdoor learning.

The PLACE program uses gardening to hone students skills in observation using all five senses. Starting with trees using an “I notice” statement, students learned that trees are part of where they live, provide products such as lumber, firewood and clean air and are a habitat for animals.

The second half of the curriculum focuses on community engagement. This year, Warren and Luce worked with foresters and a wild-life biologist to expand student knowledge of the forest and learn about jobs related to forestry including professions such as hydrologists, financial skills for creating and analyzing budgets and more.

Out of their study of trees, the students expanded their study to birds, which use trees as habitat. Birds also need water and food. At the end of Spring 2023, the students created a list of all the birds they noticed and learned what kind of habitat birds need for nesting.

Fulfilling the service-learning community component of the program, students chose birdhouses as a way of doing something for the community. They studied what kind of birdhouses different birds needed. More of the community got involved. Students at RSU9’s Foster Tech, Franklin County’s vocational-technical education center, helped build the boxes by cutting lumber, donated by Stratton Lumber, and providing hammers, nails and sanders. Jordan Lumber donated paint. By the end of the school year, the students had built and installed 16 birdhouses around the school.

Foster Tech students help KES students assemble birdhouses. The proud students show their final product. (Selina Warren photos)

In recognition of Warren’s leadership, she was chosen the 2023 Maine Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, announced at the Maine State Grange in Augusta, October 27, 2022.

Written by Sue Davis.