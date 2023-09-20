Kingfield Senior Group hosting potluck, Oct. 2

KINGFIELD – Come join the Kingfield Area Senior Group for a potluck and fellowship at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 2. The event will be at the Western Mountains Baptist Church, located on Route 27 in New Portland. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office has graciously accepted the invitation to speak regarding scams. The presentation is scheduled for 1:00-1:30 p.m. Please join to learn how you can prevent yourselves from being a victim.

Please contact Jo-Bessey Holmes at 207 779-7200 for more information.