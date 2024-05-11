Kingfield Seniors Group welcomes all to All American Picnic, June 3

KINGFIELD – The Kingfield Area Seniors Group had a successful May Senior Meeting and potluck.

The theme was Cinco de Mayo, despite the fact that it took place on May 6. Lots of food was served, including chicken and rice, tamales, Mexican taco salad, flan, and so much more. There was live music, courtesy of Lois and Gary Hall. A good time was had by all!

The next meeting and potluck will be at noon on Monday, June 3 at the Western Mountains Baptist Church located right outside Kingfield. The theme is going to be All American Picnic. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own lunches and entertainment will be provided by musician Charlie Bruce!

This is a free event and all are welcome to attend. This is NOT a church event. So please come and bring a friend! If you would like more information or have any questions, please feel free to contact Nanci Mahlmann at 207-628-4461.