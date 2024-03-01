Kingfield Seniors meeting, March 4

KINGFIELD – Kingfield Seniors will be having their monthly meeting on March 4 at the Western Mountains Baptist Church at 12 p.m. The church is located on Rte 27 right before you enter Kingfield. This is not a church sponsored event, and all are welcome to attend.

Last month Nanci Mahlmann reviewed the basics of handling emergency situations using various first aid techniques. This month’s meeting she will be reviewing CPR and AED procedures as well as how to handle a choking event. Everyone should know the basics on how to save a life!

If you have any questions or would like more information on our group, please feel free to contact Jo Bessey-Holmes @207-779-7200. Hope to see you there!