Kingfield Seniors reschedule monthly meeting for December 18

NEW PORTLAND – Due to the inclement weather that occurred on Monday, December 4, the potluck/fellowship meeting for the Kingfield Seniors has been rescheduled for Monday, December 18, at 12 p.m. It is a time for family and friends to join together and celebrate the holidays. The Kingfield Seniors want to remind everyone that there is no need for anyone to be alone.

This is not a church sponsored event nor do you have to be a Kingfield senior, all are invited! For more information, please contact Jo Bessey-Holmes, 207 779 7200, or just come to the meeting. The meeting will be at the Western Mountains Baptist Church on Route 27, New Portland (right before entering Kingfield). The following meeting will be on January 8.