Kingfield Seniors welcome all for holiday meeting

NEW PORTLAND – Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, we are entering the Christmas season. It is a time for family and friends to join together and celebrate the holidays. The Kingfield Seniors want to remind everyone that there is no need for anyone to be alone! Their next monthly meeting is on Dec. 4 and all are welcome. There will be a holiday sing-along and the Kingfield Seniors would love to have you join them!

This is not a church sponsored event nor do you have to be a Kingfield senior, all are invited! For more information, please contact Jo Bessey-Holmes, 207 779 7200, or just come to the meeting. The meeting will be at the Western Mountains Baptist Church on Rte 27, New Portland (right before entering Kingfield). The following meeting will be on Jan. 8.