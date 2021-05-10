LEAP’s Stone Soup Gardens happenings

FARMINGTON – Stone Soup Gardens provides free access to nature for people of all abilities which includes a solid pathway for wheelchair access and raised garden beds including a sensory garden. Community members visit the gardens to hike and plant their vegetables in the spring/summer months, and hike or snowshoe through the fall/winter.

Stone Soup Gardens was established by LEAP in 2010 with its location at 482 Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. While you visit, we recommend you check out the sensory gardens and walk the nature trails which will have new educational signs this summer. Maps are available to navigate the extensive trails which include a stewardship forest. The nature trails include fit stations along the way to challenge your strength and cardio abilities. Along the trails, you will notice spray sanitizer at each fit station made with fresh lavender from our gardens to clean your hands, and Cedarcide for tick and bug repellant.

The trails are pet friendly. Please keep your pet under your control and clean up any mess they may leave behind.

Community garden plots and raised beds are available at no cost to the public, donations are accepted however. Plots are pre-tilled and ready to plant and are offered on a first come, first serve basis. LEAP has 10 garden plots available for reservation this year. The deadline for requests is May 21.

Please adhere to the CDC guidance regarding public gathering when visiting the gardens. If the parking lot is full, it may be appropriate to visit when it’s less crowded.

For more information on securing a spot in LEAP’s community garden at Stone Soup Gardens, or for volunteer opportunities, please reach out to Tiffany Baker by email at tbaker@leapcommunity.org. If you would like to learn more about LEAP and the services it provides, please visit leapcommunity.org and follow us on Facebook at “LEAP Community.”