Legos/Robotics kits at Strong library for family play



STRONG – The Strong Public Library has Legos and Robots!

On loan to us from the University of Maine Co-operative Extension and its 4-H office, are four Legos/Robotics kits. Children and their families are welcome to come into the library for some fantastic fun in putting together and programming a robot out of legos. In-library use only. The library has use of the legos-robotics kits until the end of December.

This is a great activity that can work as a nice break from the holiday madness, or to supplement your children’s studies. Call or stop in with any questions, (207) 684-4003, hours Tuesdays and Wednesdays 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library can be found in the Forster Memorial Building, Main Street, Strong.