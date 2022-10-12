Literacy Volunteers hosts annual meeting to celebrate branching out in their 44th year

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties(LVFSC) plans to recognize supporters at this year’s annual meeting, open to the public. The 2022 LVFSC Annual meeting will be held at 4:30-5:00 pm, at their Mt. Blue Learning Center at 129 Seamon Road in Farmington (Franklin County Adult Education center), on Wednesday, October 19. The meeting is accessible online.

Established in 1978 as a 501(3c) public nonprofit, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties enjoys partnerships with over 61 collaborators, including volunteers. LVFSC offers three programs; their adult tutoring program serves individualized and group tutoring partnerships, the free annual poetry contest for all ages and abilities is open every spring, and the gently used free book programs, which has given out 1065 books so far in 2022.

For a link to the annual meeting online, for a copy of the annual report, for more information, or to volunteer, contact LVFSC at literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com, call 500-3131, or visit .