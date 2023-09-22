Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties announces fundraising campaign

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) announces a $5,000 fundraising goal, with a fresh campaign now underway, seeking public donations until October 15. Literacy Volunteers provides free adult literacy tutoring, both individually and in groups, writing workshops, literacy activities, and an annual poetry contest. They also partner with Work First, Inc. to stock free donated books on community bookshelves.

With the generous support of Modern Woodmen of America Fraternal Financial (MWA) all funds raised in this campaign, up to $2500, will be matched, dollar for dollar. This doubles the impact of all donor contributions. Proprietors Rocell and Tom Marcellino of Calzalaio Pasta Company in Wilton generously offered to host a Literacy Volunteers Dinner Night at their restaurant on Thursday, September 28, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a portion of their revenues from that day to benefit this campaign. Everyone is invited to dine in or take out some great Italian food to support literacy. There is an outdoor patio by the stream and a large dining area inside. Reservations are recommended and can be made at the following phone number, 207-645-9500. The menu can be viewed on their website at calzalaiopasta.com.

As a 501(3)(c) public charity since 1978, all funding support for LVFSC comes from donations and grants. MWA selected LVFSC to be a part of their national philanthropic effort to support literacy through 2023.

Donations will support establishment of office space in downtown Farmington at the Arthur D. Ingalls building on 144 High Street to provide walk-in access to literacy support. Budget items for this project include equipment, air purifier, furniture, cleaning supplies, annual rent, and signage. Starting on 9/28 community members are invited to drop in, have a cup of coffee, browse free books, and mingle with tutors, volunteers, and students every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, There will be a book swap on the last Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the first one being held on 9/30.

When asked about their campaign goal Barbara Averill, Executive Director of Literacy Volunteers, shared these sentiments. “I have heard from our students about the struggle to read the auto correct on their phones, and about misreading prescriptions and misdosing medicines, and from people who don’t vote because they can’t read and understand the ballot. It inspires me to work harder to serve more people for whom literacy is a challenge.”

Wendy Riggs, a student of Literacy Volunteers, recently shared this testimonial. “I started Literacy volunteers as a class to get my high school diploma and found a community of so much more. I’ve had the greatest experience of sharing what I learned with my family and friends and the more I shared the more my life became open to new people and experiences I had never thought were possible. I want to help others find the same way of learning that can influence your future in the same amazing way.”

Donations to Literacy Volunteers can be accepted via mail (checks made to Literacy Volunteers of FSC at 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington, ME 04938), at Venmo@LitVolFSC, and on the Literacy Volunteers website at westernmaineliteracy.org (click on the donate tab). Call 207-500-3131 for more information or visit the website at westernmaineliteracy.org.