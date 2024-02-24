Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is seeking children’s book donations

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) is seeking children’s books donations from now until March 31. Clean contemporary picture books and board books of all genres in good condition, with no markings, tears, or mildew are appreciated and can be dropped off at the Arthur D. Ingalls Center on 144 High Street in Farmington every Thursday morning, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Free Books Saturdays, the last Saturday of every month (2/24 and 3/30 from 9-2). Follow the signs for “Book Central” (located on the ground level, accessible by elevator). Please contact LVFSC through their secure website at westernmaineliteracy.org or call 207-500-3131 to arrange for other drop off times or for pickup. LVFSC promotes literacy by providing free books in collaboration with area social services at public events and on community bookshelves.

Established in 1978 as a 501(3c) public nonprofit, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties enjoys partnerships with over 61 collaborators. For more information or to volunteer, contact LVFSC at literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com, call 500-3131, or visit westernmaineliteracy.org.