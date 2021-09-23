Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties receives more than $40,000 in support of local literacy programming

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties recently received $20,000 from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation and $28,000 from the Wish You Well Foundation to support community literacy programming in Franklin County over the next two years.

LVFSC, serving rural towns since 1978, is a United Way Community Partner, and collaborates with more than 61 organizations and more than 14 funders, including local supporters Susan and Fritz Onion, United Way of the TriValley Area, the Betterment Foundation, Maine Humanities Council, the Maine Community Foundation, and Western Maine Financial Services.

LVFSC serves the community with an all ages poetry contest held every spring, free book give-aways, family friendly writing workshops, Jaimi’s Story Hour, and Community Connect, an adult collaborative learning partnership with 16 local organizations. LVFSC also trains volunteer tutors to provide individualized adult tutoring. For more information contact LVFSC on their secure website at westernmaineliteracy.org, email at literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com, or call 500-3131.