Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties start Community Connect fall semester of classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties (LVFSC) started hybrid classes on September 15, with their Community Connect, a collaborative learning partnership with 16 local organizations.

The Fall/Winter Semester schedule of LVFSC Community Connect is offered weekly on Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. to noon, September 15 through December 20, using their hybrid classroom ( with Zoom platform and physical classroom spaces available by appointment). This semester’s Theme is “Communities, Differences, and how to have Difficult Conversations” and the featured texts are: Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You! , by Sonia Sotomayor and Seedfolks, by Paul Fleischman. Books are provided at no cost to registrants and LVFSC purchases all their books through a collaboration with Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers.

LVFSC partners with community assets like libraries, adult education programs, and social service agencies to provide the Community Connect; learner-centered discussion experiences for adults who read at a lower level, around selected texts, to build knowledge as a community of literacy. The Goals of the Community Connect are to provide continuity of learning, both in person and remotely, with all participants using digital literacy skills. Learners will grow in confidence to see themselves as members of literacy communities, able to both share ideas and ask questions. Each semester includes three modules: book discussions, creative writing workshops, and Community Connect; when representatives from health, financial, social service and civic organizations present information on learner chosen topics.

The program components address inclusivity and accessibility, a learner-centered curriculum, discussion-based format of teaching and learning as a shared experience, support for peer connections, and use of curated, award-winning texts purchased locally, as the starting place for engagement. LVFSC trained tutors are involved. Three learning centers are linked via the internet with 19 participants from over 12 towns and 4 counties, on average, per class.

For more information or to register, contact LVFSC on their secure website at westernmaineliteracy.org, email at literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com , or call 500-3131.