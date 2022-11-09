Literacy volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties to host a series of Book Swaps

FARMINGTON – Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is offering free books in exchange for time at their book donation site at St. Joseph’s Church on 133 Middle Street in Farmington. There will be four drop-in sessions; Wednesday afternoons, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 from 2-4 p.m., and Thursday mornings, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 from 9 – 11 a.m.

The entrance to the donation site is in the back of the church. If folks bring an empty bag, and spend a little time sorting books for the Traveling Libraries program, they can fill their bags with books to take home. For more information call 207-500-3131 or visit their website at westernmaineliteracy.org.