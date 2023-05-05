Livermore Falls History Night and Cruise-In, May 19

LIVERMORE FALLS – The JLLF (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) Chamber of Commerce is hosting a History Night in Livermore Falls on Friday, May 19 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event will showcase the rich history of the tri-town area. Businesses will be open late, antique vehicles will be out on display, and there will be food available at local businesses throughout the downtown. Matty and the Barnburners will play live music through the evening.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 207-500-2464 or email jllf@jay-livermore-lf.org