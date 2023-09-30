Local groups invited to participate in Farmington’s Indoor Spooktacular

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department is inviting local businesses, clubs, sports teams, and other organizations to join them in a friendly competition with their INDOOR SPOOKTACULAR.

This is a family friendly event on October 28, 2023. This event will be held from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Participants are responsible to provide their own candy to hand out. Businesses are eligible to participate if their product is legal for ages 17 and under.

The INDOOR SPOOKTACULAR is run like a trunk or treat, but it is inside at the Community Building. This allows there to be less stress because the event can take place rain or shine. It also gives children the opportunity to enjoy showing off their costumes for all to see, take family photos, and enjoy some games too.

Each group will create a space approximately 10 feet by 10 feet that is fun, festive, and engaging for children and their families. Please call Farmington Parks and Rec Assistant Director, Jen at 207-778-3464 if you would like to participate.

As children exit the building, they vote on their three favorite booths! So have a great time, make it exciting and try to win some votes, maybe your entry will win one of the three trophies.