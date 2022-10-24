Local partners recognized by Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties

FARMINGTON – “Learning Partner Commendations” were announced by Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties(LVFSC) at their annual meeting, on October 19, attended by 23 people, at the Franklin County Adult Education center and online.

“We are deeply grateful to all members of our organization and to the community for supporting our mission. We wish to recognize partners whose actions in 2022 helped us to branch out into new communities in new ways, while continuing to address barriers to learning,” said Executive Director, Barbara Averill. “The strength of their contributions are rooted in their passions, came with dedication and commitment, and made impacts of measure upon our learning communities.”

“Learning Partner Commendations” were conferred to the following people; adult learners Anna Crocket, Carol Palmer, Catherine Judd, and Wendy Riggs, tutoring program partners Greta Espeaignnette, Stephanie Chu-O’Neil, and Nancy Allen, of Franklin County Adult Education, Michelle Guillaume, Betsy Bremner, Courtney Michaud, Robyn Raymond, of Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education, Aishah Wolfstone and Work First, Ken Brechner of Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Diane Magras, Kyle Volland, and the Maine Humanities Council, Western Maine Transportation services with support from the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Emily Chaney and Franklin County Children’s Task Force, Claire Levesque of Literacy Volunteers of Bangor, Karen Henderson and Community Concepts, and Sara Beech, LVFSC Tutoring Program Director. In the Community Literacy program, Dan Palmer, Mike Burd, Laine Kuehn, and Amber Stone were commended. Local financial partners were recognized as Maria and Dale Bardo, Sally Speich, Lee Kwan Ping, Emily Scribner, Maine Humanities Council, Ken Brechner, Delinda and Peter Smith, Western Maine Financial Services and Eastern Maine United Way.

All honorees received a poetry contest chapbook of winning poems, and a certificate of appreciation.

The 2022 LVFSC annual report referenced the work of board directors, in line with the strategic plan of 2022 and led by Co-Chairs Matilda Holt and Maggie Davis, to strengthen existing collaborations, form new partnerships, engage in more local events, and expand community literacy programming to serve 996 people in the educational circle of impact. Literacy Volunteers partnered to provide transportation to adult classes, bolstered access to digital literacy, and expanded the class schedule.

“Our partnerships took root 44 years ago, and with support from new partners and old, we are growing communities that will learn through future generations. We are branching out,” said Averill.

Established in 1978 as a 501(3c) public nonprofit, Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties enjoys partnerships with over 61 collaborators to engage adults with literacy learning goals and to share literacy in the community. LVFSC offers 3 primary programs; adult tutoring program serves individualized and group tutoring, the annual poetry contest for all ages and abilities is offered every spring, and the gently loved free book programs gave out 1262 books in 2022. The next book give away is planned for Chester Greenwood Day in Farmington.

For a copy of the annual report, to volunteer, or for more information, contact LVFSC at literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com, call 207-500-3131, or visit their website at westernmaineliteracy.org.