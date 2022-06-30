Local United Way receives national AARP grant for volunteer driver program

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area (UWTVA) that out of thousands of applications submitted nationally, UWTVA is one of 260 grantees chosen for a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant.

Through this grant UWTVA will be able to continue to address the challenges of rural transportation by coordinating the Community Rides Program in Rangeley. Community Rides is a volunteer driver program that provides free rides to adults over 55. Rides are not limited to medical appointments. Funding will also help with an expansion of the program to the following communities: Phillips, Strong, Avon, Salem, Carrabassett Valley, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Freeman Township, Madrid, and Mt. Abram Township. Additional support from United Way will allow adults 18 – 55 to also participate. If you are interested in learning more about the Community Rides program as either a volunteer driver or rider, please call Merrie Woodworth at 778-5048 x 6.

To find out more about this quick-action grant program and other grantees, check out www.aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram, too, to be kept up to speed on programs and initiatives that are up coming.