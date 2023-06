WILTON – A presentation on the “Lost Villages of Flagstaff Lake” will be hosted by the Wilton Farm and Home Museum on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Speaker Kenny Wing of Eustis is the first generation of his family not born or raised in Flagstaff Village. Come and learn about the reasons why Flagstaff Lake was created and who were the driving forces in its completion. Kenny is an enthusiastic speaker and will show pictures of the villages that are now submerged beneath Flagstaff Lake.