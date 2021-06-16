Lupine Festival in Oquossoc

OQUOSSOC – The Outdoor Heritage Museum will host the 2021 Lupine Festival Art & Antique Show on the grounds of the museum, in Oquossoc, on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. More than 30 booths will fill the grounds with various vendors offering bargains on antiques, crafts, and works of art making for some great gift ideas to customers. The museum has three new exhibits as well as some amazing newly acquired artifacts on display for the 2021 season.

The fishing in Rangeley is now in “prime time” and the Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s Association are hosting their first ever Mooselookmeguntic Salmon Derby. Savvy festival goers will be smart to pick up a picnic lunch at the Farmer’s Daughter or Oquossoc Grocery or enjoy a delicious lunch at either Portage Tap House or 45th Parallel restaurants. All are located just across the street from the museum or scoot down for lunch at Bald Mountain Camps and get a front row seat to the Salmon Derby while enjoying the view and a delicious lunch before grabbing some more bargains at the Lupine Festival.

“This year has the potential to be our absolute best ever Lupine Festival and it’s just a great way to get out and celebrate a true Kick-off to summer as well as the relaxing of restrictions on outdoor events,” shared Historical Society Director, Bill Pierce.

The Lupine Festival Art & Antique Show will go on rain or shine and the museum encourages visitors who are not vaccinated to please wear a mask and for all participants to please practice social distancing.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501c3 Non-profit operating the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley. The Society’s programs and exhibits celebrate the region’s unique character and heritage through the dedicated service of its volunteers and the generosity of its membership and supporting foundations, and all without local tax-payer support.

For more information, please call: 207-864-3091 or log on to: www.outdoorheritagemuseum.org