Made In Maine pop-up sale is Saturday at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON – Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be the last of three May Made In Maine pop-up art sales at the Farmington Public Library.

The sales will raise funds for the library and the local artists.

This Saturday, Lisa Laflin, Cheire Giampietro and Doreen Swain will all be exhibiting and selling on the library lawn. There will also be plants available for sale. Here are links to some of the art Cherie Giampietro Doreen Swain.

Many other organizations will be having sales that day as well, the place to be will be Farmington.