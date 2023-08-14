Madrid Historical Society to hold annual open house, August 19

MADRID TOWNSHIP – The Madrid Historical Society (MHS) is hosting its annual Open House on Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event showcases the school room display and museum. It is also the day people who have pre-ordered their Poacher’s Paradise T-shirts and sweatshirts may pick up their orders. MHS has opened its doors in conjunction with Phillips’ Old Home Days for the last several years, giving people who are visiting the area an opportunity to reconnect with or discover for the first time Madrid’s history. Open to the public, MHS invites all to visit the museum, peruse the historical records, and share some memories. MHS is always looking for memorabilia, which can be donated or loaned, and photographs from Madrid, which can be scanned and returned. Please call 639-2115 if you have photos that could be copied and shared or if you have any questions.