Madrid Township annual picnic, July 1

MADRID – The Madrid Historical Society will once again host Madrid’s annual picnic under the tents Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The picnic will take place in “Bud’s Field” on Reeds Mill Road just over the bridge from Route 4, weather permitting. Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, and place settings will be provided. Please bring a dish to share and beverage of your choice. Look for signs if this will be your first time to the picnic. All residents and landowners in Madrid are welcome to attend along with their families and friends to celebrate with good food, games, and fellowship. There will be some of the new Poacher’s Paradise T-shirts for sale and the opportunity to order more as well as sweatshirts for delivery in mid-August.

The Madrid Historical Society seeks to preserve the memories and heritage of the Township of Madrid for future generations as well as provide community activities for the current generations. Call 207-639-2713 with any questions.