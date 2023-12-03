Maine history features in Farmington Public Library’s second Trivia Night

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library’s second Trivia Night was hosted at the Homestead on Thursday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. The topic was Maine History and everyone had a great time testing their knowledge about this great state! The winning team was “Mainely Clueless” and it turns out they weren’t so clueless after all! They chose the prize of two Farmington Public Library bats and some homemade jam in a handmade basket. The team that came in second was the “20th Maine” and they chose an FPL bag full of various books. Finally, the third place team “Stacd” ran away with homemade soap and a Twice Sold Tales gift card. FPL would like to extend congratulations to all who won, and thank you for coming!

Farmington Public Library’s next Trivia Night will be Thursday, February 29 at the Homestead at 6:30 p.m. The categories, chosen by popular vote at this most recent Trivia gathering, are Music, Pop Culture, and American History. Expect a variety of questions on these different topics, and gear up for a night of good food, fun, and some more prizes! Tickets will be $5, and you will be able to reserve tickets by calling the library or stop in to purchase them before the event. Tickets will go on sale in February. FPL hopes to see you there!