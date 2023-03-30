Maine Mega Yard Sale early bird registration ends April 1

FARMINGTON – Calling all vendors! Want to clean out your garage, basement or attic and help the Franklin County Animal Shelter at the same time?

It is time to register for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023 rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Fair Grounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items or unwanted items. Early bird registration ends on April 1, 2023. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, so don’t wait. Early bird registrants get a spot for $25.

All proceeds from space rental and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at the FCAS while all of your sales go directly into your pocket!

Spaces can be reserved after April 1, 2023 for $35. Each spot is 12’ x 12’ (approximately)

Register online and get all of the details here: fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2023.

Questions? Call the FCAS at 207-778-2638 OR email info@fcanimalshelter.org.