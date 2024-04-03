Maine Mega Yard Sale now accepting applications for booths

FARMINGTON – It’s that time of year again—time for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale benefiting Franklin County Animal Shelter! The sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High Street.

Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, and booths can be reserved through “Early Bird” registration for $25 until May 18th. From May 19th-June 10th, booths can still be reserved for $35. All booths are approximately 12’ x 12’, and all spots are outdoors. Vendors can sell yard sale items, hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items and more!

All proceeds from vendor registration and admissions fees go directly to our furry friends at FCAS, while all sales will go into your pocket!

To register, please visit https://fcanimalshelter.org/maine-mega-yard-sale-2024. For more information you can call 207-778-2638 or email petra@fcanimalshelter.org.