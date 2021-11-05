Maine potatoes for a cause

FARMINGTON – The Greater Franklin Food Council would like to get Maine potatoes on your table for the holidays! We have partnered with Belanger and Sons Farm in Lewiston for our second annual potato fundraiser. 20 lb bags of white potatoes are available to order for $25 each. Potato sales start Monday, November 1st and go to Wednesday, November 10th. Potato pick up will be on Saturday, November 13th from 10 am to noon at Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington or at the Maine Beer Shed in Kingfield. You can pay with cash or check made out to St. Joseph’s Church (GFFC fiscal sponsor) at pick up. To order potatoes, visit the Greater Franklin Food Council website at https://greater-franklin-food-council.square.site. In addition to ordering potatoes for your own household, you can also purchase a bag of potatoes that will be donated to a local food pantry for the holidays.

Founded in 2017, the Mission of the Greater Franklin Food Council is to foster a robust food system in Franklin County by bringing people together to ensure access to nutritious food, promote local farmers, and advocate for food-related programs that strengthen local communities. The work is accomplished through the development of partnerships, outreach, and education. The public is invited to follow the GFFC on Facebook for updates and to learn more about the exciting work happening across the food system in Franklin County. For questions, contact: Deb Burd, GFFC Coordinator, at 207-684-2055 or at greaterfranklinFC@gmail.com.