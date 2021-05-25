Maine’s Paper & Heritage Museum spring news

Livermore Falls – Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum on Church Street in Livermore Falls is seeking help from the public to keep working towards their mission of preserving history and educating visitors on the industries that helped shape the community’s distinctive heritage. The museum recently received a generous donation from an anonymous donor of $5,000, with an offer to match donations up to another $20,000 to assist with much needed building maintenance.

The most urgent repair issue is a leaky roof which continues to cause damage to the top floor of the museum. Roof replacement is estimated to cost $22,000. The foundation also requires repointing and drainage work to prevent groundwater leaks with repairs estimated at $10,000. Building painting is estimated at $20,000. With a total building maintenance cost of over $50,000 plus annual operating expenses, the museum’s team of volunteers is currently working to complete several grant applications in order to complete these expensive yet critical infrastructure improvement projects.

Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum is housed in the home originally built by Judson Record in 1906. The house served as a residence for the Record family and after being signed over to International Paper, served as the residence for many Mill Managers and their families. The house was then converted to an office and in 2007 was donated by International Paper to Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and retains many of the original ornate features.

There are many opportunities for the community to help the Paper Museum meet the fundraising goal of $20,000. Direct contribution can be made via the website at www.papermuseumofmaine.org or checks can be mailed to Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum, PO Box 239, Jay, Maine 04239. With this matching opportunity, donors who work for companies that match donations can triple the donation they make to this important mission. Organizers are hoping to take full advantage of the offer by raising $20,000 in 2021.

The museum is also planning several special events throughout the year. Donations can be made directly at any of these following events:

Friday May 21: Museum will be open for tours and holding a garage sale from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in conjunction with History Night in downtown Livermore Falls.

Saturday June 26: Tours, Model Train Display, Garage Sale & Strawberry Shortcake from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday August 28: 3rd Annual Papermakers Heritage Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – join for tours, refreshments, garage sale, guest speaker and paper making demonstrations

Saturday September 25: Tours, Garage Sale, Refreshments, Papermaking and children’s train rides

October 31: Halloween at the Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bring the kids for candy, games and train rides

In addition to these days, the museum will be open every Saturday in June, July and August from 10 a.m. to Noon and is also open by appointment for group or personal tours May through October. To schedule tours or more information, please call Greg Bizier at 207-897-3157 or Sherry Judd at 207-592-1807. All events are subject to change and will follow latest CDC guidelines.