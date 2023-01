FARMINGTON – The birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. is remembered each year in a service that focuses on justice and mercy. The Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry holds this service annually.

On Monday, January 16, 2023 at 12 noon, the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry will be celebrating the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a virtual service due to icy roads. The Zoom link is available at faemchurches.org/worship-experiences/