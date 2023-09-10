Martin Woods Farm hosting Annual Family Fun Day to benefit Care & Share Food Bank, September 23

STARKS – Martin Woods Farm is hosting its 5th Annual Fun Family Farm Day, September 23, 2023 (always the 4th Saturday in September) to benefit the local food bank, the Care & Share Food Bank.

The event will be held at the Farm in Starks on Route 43 from noon to 5 p.m. and will include farm raised pork, vegetarian options, fresh pressed cider, and more to eat. And live music by talented local musicians, pony rides, a petting zoo, and some fun games on the lawn. Martin Woods Farm is family friendly, and includes a wide array of kind animals, including a dog and cat that like to greet everyone that comes.

So come one and all, come and eat or just enjoy the music and the scenery, and come support a vital community resource. Martin Woods Farm is just 12 miles east of Reny’s in Farmington. There will be a parking attendant to secure a $20 fee that goes directly to the food closet. Donation boxes will be available as well throughout the farm.

The Care & Share Food Closet is feeding more and more people with less and less funding. Come out the Farm and support this vital community resource.