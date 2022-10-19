Martin Woods Farm hosts Campfire Chronicles, Halloween party

STARKS – Saturday October 22nd, Martin Woods Farm is hosting its 13th Campfire Chronicles with live music beginning at 5:30 p.m. and farm fresh food at 6:30 around a campfire in the outdoor arena on Route 43 in Starks.

On the same day, the Farm is hosting its first ever “Music and Market” beginning at 3 p.m. and open to the public as shoppers and/or vendors. At the Market they will have hot coffee, hot cider, baked goods (including gluten-free and vegan), honey, maple syrup, locally made crafts, and items from afar! They will also have an array of yard sale items, including horse tack and much more. Come and see or come and sell, and visit the animals on the farm while you’re here. There is even a Hallloween Party for kids with a costume contest, fun and games and snacks. Call 696-3060 for more information or visit Martin Woods Farm on Facebook.