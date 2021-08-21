Masks required at the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center

FARMINGTON – Masks will once again be required for all patrons at the FRC, regardless of vaccination status. UMaine system Chancellor, Dannel Malloy, announced the return of the mandate for all university buildings in an email to the UMaine community earlier this week.

The statement reads in part, “UMS will require face coverings indoors in all university facilities at least through the end of September.” The face covering requirement was reinstated on Aug. 18.

At this time, no further COVID restrictions are being put back into place. All FRC spaces, programs, and activities will continue operation. No strict distancing requirements are in place, but patrons are encouraged to maintain their distance from others when possible.

The FRC will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. after their annual cleaning shutdown.