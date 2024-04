JAY – Do you have a float? Do you have a marching unit, representing your community that would like to Honor Our Veterans? Do you have a Veteran that we can honor by putting him or her in a classic car and parade down Main Street? Are you a veteran that would like to be in the parade?

We are now seeking participants for the Memorial Day Parade in Jay-Livermore Falls on Monday May 27.

Registration forms are available by request to email: rsqvehic@tdstelme.net or text 207-650-3090.