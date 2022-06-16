Michael Menes and Michael Cooper to Perform at Chesterville Children’s Festival

CHESTERVILLE – Thanks in part to a generous grant from the Onion Foundation, the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is pleased to host the Chesterville Children’s Festival with performances by Maine artists Michael Menes and Michael Cooper. Spanning two Saturdays, the Festival will feature evening shows and afternoon activities and will be sure to ignite a renewed sense of joy and wonder in the hearts of kids and adults alike.

A world-class juggler and physical comedian, Michael Menes (pronounced “men-ness”) will perform Saturday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. A kid-friendly juggling workshop with Mr. Menes and a cookout provided by the Meeting House will start at 4:00 p.m. Be prepared for high-flying comedy with elements of dance, mime, movement, character work and stunning technical excellence.

A juggler for 30 years, Michael Menes has performed all over the world and is regarded by fellow jugglers as a pioneer in his field. Whether he’s performing on an elementary school stage, in a television studio, on a cruise ship, or for an international festival, Michael Menes is celebrated for his elegance, classy style, precision and originality. Come prepared to be entertained, and don’t miss the fun juggling workshop and cookout before the show. For more of Michael’s story visit www.michaelmenes.com.

Continuing the Festival, world-renowned artist, Michael Cooper will perform Saturday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. with a fun-for-all-ages mask-making workshop with Mr. Cooper and a cookout provided by the Meeting House starting at 4:00 p.m. A native of Chesterville, Michael Cooper has entertained audiences across the US and internationally. He brings a unique form of multi-dimensional storytelling to the stage with strikingly beautiful hand-crafted masks and a seemingly magical fabric of visual artistry. Drawing on a legacy of experience in mime, theatre, and adventures growing up in Maine, Michael will captivate and delight any audience.

Come for the 4:00 p.m. workshop and make a fun and simple mask with Michael, enjoy the cookout, and be carried away at 6:30 p.m. with Michael’s evening stage show. To learn about Michael’s work and art, visit www.themaskedmarvel.com.

The Chesterville Children’s Festival is open to all with donations at the door to support the Meeting House gratefully accepted ($5 individual, $10 family recommended). Cookouts will be outside under a tent and CDC guidelines will be observed for the performances inside the hall. The Juggling workshop will be indoors, and the mask-making workshop will be outdoors. The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource and is located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville. The building is ADA accessible. For more information please call 779-0660, or visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.