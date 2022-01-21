Middle school students collect pennies for pets

FARMINGTON – The Mt. Blue Middle School Impact club recently held a Penny Drive fundraiser where money was raised for the Franklin County Animal Shelter by collecting pennies. The 6th, 7th, and 8th graders competed against each other for a special prize by putting pennies and other coins in jugs to see who could get the most points. Pennies are positive points, whereas silver coins and bills are negative points.

After the final tally, the 7th grade won by a hair. A grand total of $590 was raised and will be donated to the animal shelter to help them buy supplies. A generous donor matched the first $100.00 and Franklin Savings Bank helped with coin counting.

The Impact club consists of 6th, 7th, and 8th graders who are eager to help people in the community. The penny drive was perfect for this and was an amazing project that the club has completed.

“We are super happy with the results of this project and are very proud we could help such an amazing cause,” Rubyanne Alexis said.