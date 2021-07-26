WILTON – Miss New England USA Ambassador Teen 2021 Valerianne Hinkley will be heading to Tampa, Florida on July 25 to represent the State of Maine in competing for the prestigious title of Miss USA Ambassador Teen and SLICC Ambassador, both are national queen titles and would be the opportunity to fulfill her personal dream of being a positive role model for young people while making a difference in the world by promoting Success through Leadership, Integrity, Character and Confidence. Nationals was postponed last year, allowing Valerianne to continue her reign for 2021.

She is the daughter of Jennie and Brian Young of Wilton, Scott Hinkley of Wilton, granddaughter of Raymond Bouchard, Sr of Auburn, Debbie Hinkley of Wilton, and Roxanne Grant of Farmington and the great granddaughter of Mabel Heath of New Vineyard.

Valerianne is employed with Dollar General where she enjoys helping customers. When she is not working, you can often find her in the community volunteering or volunteering from home online. Since June 1, 2020, Valerianne has volunteered more than 450 hours of service and is hoping to receive the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for the second year in a row.

Valerianne Hinkley is a Mt Blue High School 2020 graduate and a sophomore at the University of Maine at Farmington where she is majoring in Elementary Education. As a college student, she is a member of the Alpha Phi Omega (APO) which is a coeducational service fraternity. It is the largest collegiate fraternity in the United States, which follows the principles to develop Leadership, to promote Friendship and to provide Service to humanity. She serves as Vice President of Services for APO, a position voted in by the members. Hinkley is also a member of the UMF Honors Program and enjoys taking Honors classes.

She is the creator of BE BOLD STAND UP TO BULLYING- a campaign to raise awareness around bullying and ties into her belief of being kind with community service work including her post-it notes projects, mental health awareness posters, knitted newborn hats for hospitals across the USA in collaboration with Octopus for Preemies by Peyton Money, sends care packages to Africa orphanage, and other random acts of kindness to brighten people’s days. Her platform has been recognized with the 2018 George Washington Honor Medal National award and with letters of recognition from both Senator Susan Collins and Senator Angus King. In addition, Hinkley received a letter of recommendation from Senator Jared Golden for his support of her representing Maine at the National level and being a great contestant for the National titles through her leadership, community service and success.

Recently, on her trip to Washington, DC she met a minister and his wife who are working on an orphanage project and after talking at great length, invited her to stay in contact and once the orphanage was set to open, he would love to have her come help set it up. At this stage, they are working on raising the funds for it.

Going to Nationals would not be possible without all the help from sponsors and donations to help with some of the expenses. The family wishes to thank the following for their help: Golden Sponsor Rangeley Internet Company, please contact them for all your internet and wireless needs, Sponsor H&R Block, Shelly’s Hometown Market, Wood Pellet Warehouse, Country Primitives, Richards Florist, so many Family and Friends and the support of her pageant coach Viki Ram of Be Victorious Pageant Prep.

Each contestant will compete in interview (one on one with each judge), USA Fashion Wear (an outfit put together out of her closet), evening wear (evening gown or party dress) and onstage conversation/fun chat) for the National titles of Jr Preteen, Preteen, Jr Teen, Teen, Miss, Ms and Mrs USA Ambassador. They will also be able to compete in optional opportunities (Runway Modeling, Talent, Fit N Fabulous, Spokes Model, Acting, Best in Class-Academic Academic Achievement, Photogenic, Community Service and Resume for Ms & Mrs).

Each contestant competing for SLICC will be scored in Community Service portfolio book, 90 seconds video on why they should be crowned, evening gown, and fundraising for the SLICC Foundation. Three titles to be awarded for National SLICC Ambassador among the following divisions: Little Miss/Jr Preteen/Preteen, Jr Teen/Teen/Miss, and Ms/Mrs).

Those who would like to follow her journey at Nationals, can do so at Miss New England USA Ambassador Teen 2021 on Facebook.

To contact Valerianne for an appearance, to speak at your school or association, or to have her help volunteer, please email her at beboldstanduptobullying@gmail.com or you can reach her on her website: beboldstanduptobullying.com