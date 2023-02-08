Mission at the Eastward accepting client applications for 2023 home repairs

FARMINGTON – Mission at the Eastward (MATE) is seeking client applications for their 2023 work season from community members needing assistance with conducting home repairs.

Each summer, MATE welcomes 300-400 volunteers from around the east coast to conduct repairs for homeowners in the greater Farmington area (anywhere from North New Portland to Livermore). Our repair projects include, but aren’t limited to: fixing roofs, walls, floors, building

ramps, decks, stairs, replacing windows/doors, and even a full trailer rebuild.

85% of the homeowners that MATE assists have an income of less than $20,000/yr and are unable to afford the needed repairs on their own, but they also assist the elderly or those who are unable to physically perform the work.

The application must be completed and returned to MATE by April 30th, 2023. The application can be found on the MATE website, and at local town offices, churches, food pantries, and social service providers.

“We’re ready to help as many of our community members as possible in creating safer and warmer homes,” said MATE Executive Director Chris DeLisle, “and it all starts with completing and returning our 2023 Client Application”.

If you, or someone you know is interested in receiving a 2023 Client Application, please contact Mission at the Eastward by emailing housing@missionattheeastward.org