Mission at the Eastward seeks those in need of home repairs and volunteers to help

FARMINGTON – For more than 65 years, Mission at the Eastward (MATE) has provided home repairs to those in need in western Maine. Each summer MATE partners with individuals, businesses, civic organizations and churches from all over the northeast who support the organization financially and come to MATE to volunteer their time and skills through MATE’s Housing Ministry.

MATE helps people stay in their homes by completing critical repairs which clients cannot afford themselves. Annually, MATE partners with 70 to 80 area homeowners, on average, and 300 to 400 volunteers to ensure safe housing. Those receiving aid include older residents, single parent families, veterans, those with disabilities and special needs, and others needing assistance.

Volunteer teams represent all ages and skill levels and are guided by experienced project managers. Volunteers witness the ways their work benefits the lives of clients. Many volunteers return every year, some for more than 30 years. You can be part of a volunteer team to create safe homes for our neighbors. It is said, those who partner with MATE may positively impact a family for a lifetime and generations to come.

MATE also hopes in 2022 to finish up the renovation work at McCleary House, transitional housing for those in need of temporary, safe, healthy housing.

For more about MATE’s work, visit www.missionattheeastward.org. On MATE’s web home page, find a tab for information for homeowner clients seeking help with home repairs, and information for volunteers, both individuals and groups. You can also help us respond to housing insecurity by investing financially; please click on the Donate button or mail a check to MATE, PO Box 206, Farmington, ME 04938. A monthly newsletter is available. For more information about partnering with MATE, contact us at office@missionattheeastward.org.