MSAD 58 Bus Run Schedule for 2023-2024

PHILLIPS – MSAD 58 has announced the bus routes for School Year 2023-2024. Students should be at the bus stop five minutes prior to pickup time. These times are approximate and subject to change.

Students living on Foster Hill Road and Route 4 may ride the shuttle buses to their respective schools to reduce ride time.

KINGFIELD

Kingfield Run – Bus 21 – Pam Hinkley

Rt 16 North and back onto Tufts Pond Road – 6:45 AM; Rt 16 to Narrow Gauge Road – 6:55 AM; West Kingfield Road – 7:00 AM; West Branch/Rt 16 – 7:05 AM; Maple Street / Cedar Street – 7:10 AM; Arrive at Kingfield Elementary School – 7:30 AM

Salem / Freeman Run – State Bus 86 – Betty White-AM & Chris Taliadoros-PM

Foster Hill Road – 6:40 AM; Baker Hill Road – 6:45 AM; Turn around at the fire station – 6:50 AM; Howard Road – 6:55 AM; Salem Road – 7:00 AM; School Street – 7:20 AM; Curve Street – 7:25 AM; Arrive at Kingfield Elementary School – 7:30 AM

Shuttle bus to DMRMS – Depart KES – 7:35 AM

Highland / Lexington Run – EUT Bus 91 – Jeff Maget

Nunes Construction on Long Falls Dam Road – 6:45 AM; Freeman Ridge Road – 7:15 AM; Main Street – 7:25 AM; Arrive at Kingfield Elementary School – 7:30 AM

Shuttle Bus to Mt Abram HS – Depart KES – 7:35 AM

PHILLIPS

Madrid / Toothaker Pond Run – Bus 6(AM) & Bus 22(PM) – Melody Lavoie & Betty White

Salem Road – 6:20 AM; East Madrid Road – 6:25 AM; Bray Hill / E. Madrid Road – 6:30 AM; Reeds Mill Road – 6:50 AM; Rangeley Road – 6:55 AM; Toothaker Pond Road – 7:05 AM; Number 6 Road – 7:10 AM; Rangeley Road – 7:15 AM; Arrive at Phillips Elementary School – 7:30 AM

Rt. 4 & Avon Valley Run – Bus 5 – Ron Fidler

Country Delight – 6:50 AM; Rangeley Road Northbound – 6:55 AM; Avon Valley Road – 7:00 AM; Hare Street – 7:05 AM; Dodge Road – 7:10 AM; Park Street – 7:15 AM; Pinkham Hill Road – 7:20 AM: Arrive at Phillips Elementary School – 7:30 AM

Grade 5 – 8 students on Rangeley Road / Rt 4 Southbound and Shuttle bus to DMRMS – Depart PES – 7:35 AM

Mile Square Road Run – Bus 25 – Kirtley Woodcock

Tori Hill Road – 6:40 AM; Parlin Road – 6:50 AM; Bridge Street – 6:55 AM; Mile Square Road – 7:00 AM; Cross Road – 7:10 AM; River Road – 7:15 AM; Pleasant Street – 7:20 AM; Sawyer Street – 7:25 AM; Dodge Road – 7:30 AM; Main Street – 7:35 AM; Arrive at Phillips Elementary School – 7:45 AM; Blake Hill Road – 7:50 AM; Park Street – 7:55 AM

Shuttle bus to Mt. Abram HS – Depart PES – 7:45 AM

STRONG

South Strong Run – Bus 2~Sharon Webber

South Strong Road – 6:50 AM; Rt. 4 / Farmington Road – 7:10 AM; Chandler Road – 7:25 AM; Arrive at DMRMS – 7:30 AM

Lambert Hill Road – Bus 1 – Billy Bailey

Depart PES – 6:50; River Road – 6:55 AM; Burbank Hill Road – 7:05 AM; Montfort Drive – 7:10 AM; Lambert Hill Road – 7:20 AM; River Street – 7:25 AM; Arrive at DMRMS – 7:30 AM

Shuttle bus to PES – Depart DMRMS – 7:35 AM

Norton Hill Run – Bus 23 – Peter Barton

Norton Hill Road – 6:30 AM; Pond Road – 6:40 AM; Taylor Hill Road – 6:45 AM; Back to Norton Hill – 7:00 AM; Spaulding Road – 7:05 AM; Pillsbury Road – 7:15 AM; Church Hill Road – 7:25 AM; Arrive at DMRMS – 7:30 AM

Shuttle Bus to Mt Abram HS – Depart DMRMS – 7:35 AM

Strong / Freeman Run- Bus 24 – Mike Plog

Baker Hill Road – 6:35 AM; Cook Hill Road – 6:45 AM; Gilkey Hill Road – 6:50 AM; West Freeman Road – 7:00 AM; True Hill Road – 7:10 AM; Brookside Lane – 7:20 AM; North Main Street – 7:25 AM; Arrive at DMRMS – 7:30 AM

Shuttle bus to Kingfield Elementary School – Depart DMRMS – 7:35 AM

FOSTER TECH

Foster Tech Run – Bus 3 – Chris Taliadoros

Depart Jordan Lumber / Kingfield – 6:25 AM; Skowhegan Savings Bank – 6:30 AM; Mt. Abram HS – 6:40 AM; Local Bull / Phillips – 6:55 AM; White Elephant / Strong via Rt 4 – 7:10 AM; Arrive at Foster Tech / Mt. Blue HS – 7:40 AM