MSAD 58 Summer Food Service Program schedule

SALEM – MSAD 58 is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, all meals must be eaten onsite, at the site and times as follows:

Strong School, 110 North Main Street Strong:

June 27- July 1, Breakfast from 8-8:45 a.m., Lunch from 11 to noon

July 4-July 8, closed

July 11- Aug. 12, Breakfast 8-8:45am, Lunch from 11 to noon

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Questions? Email:dyork@msad58.org, Dora York is the MSAD food service director