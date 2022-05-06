Mt. Blue Area Garden Club holding annual plant sale on May 21

FARMINGTON – The Mt Blue Area Garden Club will hold their Annual Plant Sale on May 21, 2022 at Meetinghouse Park, Farmington. Sales will begin at 9 a.m. sharp until sold out.

Come early for the best selection. The sale will feature reasonably priced perennials and other plants cultivated in members’ gardens. There will also be a limited number of house plants and vegetable seedlings. Please bring boxes to transport plants you purchase.

This is the club’s only fundraiser which supports awarding two $500 scholarships to local graduating seniors going on to study horticulture or related areas.

For more information, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org, call 207-645-2067, or email mtbluegardenclub@gmail.com.