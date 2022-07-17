Mt. Blue Area Garden Club to host garden tour July 19

WILTON – Mt Blue Area Garden Club is pleased to share the gardens of Becky Grant-Widen at 847 Orchard Drive, Wilton on Tuesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Bring your own chair, a sandwich, and a plant to swap. Creative desserts will be provided by club hosts. Becky will conduct a tour of her vegetable and flower gardens, where she uses the “no-dig” method of gardening, as well as her efforts to address invasive and aggressive plants using goats and pigs, particularly multiflora rose and Asiatic bittersweet.

For more information, visit our website: www.mtbluegardenclub.org or call Beth Myers at 207-305-5566.